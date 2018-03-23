If you look at entrepreneur Tony Fernandes' career history, you'll find impressive a job history from the likes of Virgin Communications, Warner Music and a U.K. soccer club.

What Fernandes is probably best known for however, is heading up AirAsia, a low-cost Malaysian airline.

But how did he make the jump into the airline space? CNBC sat down with the entrepreneur in a "Life Hacks Live" episode, to find out more.

"I was in the music business, I kind of got tired of people telling me what to do from somewhere in New York, and I was against the merger of AOL and Time Warner. So I just quit," Fernandes told CNBC, adding that he didn't want to take someone's salary and be a hypocrite, while he complained about it.

Around the turn of the millennium, Fernandes was sitting in a London bar, when he saw entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who is famous for creating easyJet, a low-cost airline which now flies more than 75 million passengers annually, across 31 countries.

"I thought 'What a great idea'. I've always loved planes. I've always wanted to own an airline — it's one of those things you say right, but you don't actually believe you're going to do it. And I thought 'Wow, is this the calling?'" the group CEO of AirAsia said.