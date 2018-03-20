From dabbling in the sports and music industries, to turning around a struggling low-cost airline, entrepreneur Tony Fernandes would appear to have achieved a lot during his career to date.

But the AirAsia group CEO said the best piece of advice he ever received was to slow down and take your time.

"Slow down. Don't try and take over the world," Fernandes told CNBC's "Life Hacks Live" on Monday.

The advice was bestowed upon Fernandes by his previous boss Stephen Shrimpton when they worked together at Warner Music in Southeast Asia.

Fernandes said he had just been promoted, but wanted to climb further up the career ladder — and he wasn't even beyond the age of 30. Shrimpton's response has stuck with him ever since: Be patient.