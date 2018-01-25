From the ring to the C-suite, WWE's Stephanie McMahon has shown the world that she's a force to be reckoned in both the corporate and wrestling world.

Being a part of the family business — where her parents have both held the position of WWE CEO — McMahon currently holds the position of WWE's chief brand officer, responsible for supporting growth initiatives within the entertainment firm, in addition to being a spokesperson for various areas.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she told CNBC how she started off working on the switchboard when she was a teenager, before going on to other roles in the business.

"I basically interned and worked in every different department within our company and ultimately went on to become the first woman ever to head up our live events division, our talent relations division, our creative writing division, (and) our digital division," she said.

And with every role McMahon has taken on, from modeling Rockers t-shirts in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) shop catalog to becoming WWE's chief brand officer in 2013, there's a lot of lessons McMahon has picked up on her way to the top.