If there's one key lesson that 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Triple H" has learned during his professional career, it's not to play it safe… but rather, do the opposite.

"Take risks. If you believe in yourself, if you believe in what you bring to the table, you believe in your product — take the risk," Paul Michael Levesque, better known by his ring name Triple H, told CNBC Tuesday, when asked about how budding entrepreneurs should approach the notion of becoming the "next big thing."

"Take the gamble. Bet on yourself, because if you bet on yourself, and you're willing to do the work, you're willing to put in more work than anybody else, you're willing to drive harder and engage more and never stop — then you can succeed."

Taking one risk is always a challenging task for any entrepreneur to consider and follow through on. For Levesque, however, it is important to consider taking multiple risks throughout your life.

"If you can approach it that way and take every day on — and I learned this from (WWE CEO) Vince McMahon — approach every single day like it's your first day on the job," he told CNBC at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal.