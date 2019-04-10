An estate in Los Cabos, Mexico, that was listed for $6.7 million is now selling at auction and there's no minimum bid necessary.

During the auction, which will take place at the home on April 13, auctioneers Platinum Luxury Auctions will accept on-site bids as well remote bids via telephone or online. The auction has no reserve, which means the property could sell for far below its value, but that's unlikely — Platinum Luxury expects the home to sell for somewhat less than the nearly $7 million listing price, the company tells CNBC Make It.

Take a look inside:

The oceanside mansion, called "Villa Los Amigos," is perched along a hill with unobstructed ocean views in the upscale residential community of Pedregal.