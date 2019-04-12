Here's how much money you need to make a year to be in the top 5% in DC

To be a part of the top 5% of earners in an expensive city like Washington, D.C., where taxes and real-estate costs are among the highest in the country, you'll need to bring in a lot of money.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which used "data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey and the Economic Policy Institute's income inequality report to determine the average income for each state" and Washington, D.C.

"You might be surprised to learn," the report says, "that there's a vast discrepancy between the 5-percenters in one state as compared with some others," and with the nation's capital.

Here's what how much you have to earn per year to be in the top 5% in the nation's capital:

Average top 5% annual income: $582,044

Minimum threshold needed to make the top 5%: $250,000

The minimum annual income needed to crack D.C.'s top 1% is $598,155, which is about 40% higher than the national threshold of $421,926. And, GOBankingRates notes, "although it's not technically a state, residents of the nation's capital earn the highest average salary anywhere in the country, at $116,090."