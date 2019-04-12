VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

PayPal co-founder is selling his $7.25 million San Francisco home — take a look inside

Inside PayPal co-founder's $7.25 million San Francisco home for sale   

Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal, has listed his San Francisco home for $7.25 million. Levchin purchased the home in 2007 for $5.3 million, according to Realtor.com.

Jacob Elliott

Take a look inside.

The 3,049-square-foot property built in 2003 is located in Cow Hollow, an upscale district near the Presidio and the bay. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a backyard and a top-floor wraparound deck.

Jacob Elliott

There's also an interior courtyard.

Jacob Elliott

The main level of the home has a living room connected to a dining area...

Jacob Elliott

...and a family room.

Jacob Elliott

The fully equipped kitchen has a large island, double ovens and a breakfast nook.

Jacob Elliott

The master suite takes up the entire top floor and offers sweeping views of the bay, Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Jacob Elliott

It features an en-suite bathroom, fireplace, office and walk-in closets.

Jacob Elliott

The master also has a sitting area with access to the outdoor deck.

Jacob Elliott

Neill Bassi of Sotheby's International Realty is the listing agent.

Don't miss:

Jessica Alba's $6.2 million Beverly Hills home is for sale — take a look inside

The 6 best cities in America for geeks

I made the switch from iPhone to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 — this is what I love and what I'll miss

9 places in America you have to see in your lifetime

This airport will cost $12 billion to make — take a look inside   

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...