PayPal co-founder is selling his $7.25 million San Francisco home — take a look inside

Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal, has listed his San Francisco home for $7.25 million. Levchin purchased the home in 2007 for $5.3 million, according to Realtor.com.
Take a look inside.
The 3,049-square-foot property built in 2003 is located in Cow Hollow, an upscale district near the Presidio and the bay. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a backyard and a top-floor wraparound deck.
There's also an interior courtyard.
The main level of the home has a living room connected to a dining area...
...and a family room.
The fully equipped kitchen has a large island, double ovens and a breakfast nook.
The master suite takes up the entire top floor and offers sweeping views of the bay, Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge.
It features an en-suite bathroom, fireplace, office and walk-in closets.
The master also has a sitting area with access to the outdoor deck.
Neill Bassi of Sotheby's International Realty is the listing agent.
