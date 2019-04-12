Suze Orman: Here's exactly how much money you need to afford to buy a home

It takes more than just a down payment to buy a home. Sometimes you need a lot more. How can you tell if you're actually able to swing it?

"I want you to play house," Suze Orman, financial expert and best-selling author of "Women and Money," tells CNBC Make It.

Here's what she means: Once you've socked away enough for a 20% down payment and saved up an eight-month emergency fund, spend six months trying to get by on what your new budget would be as a homeowner. That's usually your monthly mortgage payment plus about 40%.

"When you buy a home, you have property taxes, you have insurance and you have maintenance," Orman explains, and you'll also need to factor in closing costs and other fees. "All those things will cost you 40% more than your mortgage payment."

Say you currently pay $1,000 per month in rent and expect a monthly mortgage payment of about $1,000, too. To see if that's what you can afford, Orman suggests putting an extra $400 into savings each month to represent the additional amount you'd have to pay as a homeowner.

If "all of the sudden, you're struggling," then "you know that you are about to buy a home that's too expensive," she says.