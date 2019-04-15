I saved over $650 in 3 months without thinking about it—here's how

Saving isn't always easy. But I recently found myself putting away hundreds of dollars without even having to change my habits.

Some months ago, I toyed with the idea of trying popular money-saving or fin-tech apps and finally decided to test Albert, which I had heard about but never tried. I downloaded it and set up an auto-savings service. Then I promptly forgot all about it.

Last month, while digging through my checking account transactions, I ran across several withdrawals that I didn't recognize, and I realized that they were automatic transfers from Albert. I had stopped paying attention, but the app hadn't stopped working.

Turns out I racked up more than $650 in savings over the course of 12 weeks. The app aims to save 5% to 10% of your total monthly income when possible, according to the company. For me, that averaged around $57 per week.

Here's exactly why it was a great saving strategy for me.