Most shoppers know that buying in bulk can net you some serious savings, which is one of the many reasons Costco is one of America's favorite places to shop.

But is buying in bulk just as effective when you order online? Starting in 2013, online wholesale retailer Boxed.com began delivering groceries and household staples to the continental U.S. with two-day shipping. Costco launched its home-delivery option in 2017.

To determine which store generally has the lowest prices for bulk items ordered online, CNBC Make It compared two-day shipping prices listed online from Boxed and Costco on a range of everyday items for delivery in New York City. When items were not available through two-day shipping, we compared prices for Boxed's Express Grocery, which handles perishable foods, to Costco's same-day delivery costs. We evaluated both national brands and each company's store brand when those were available.

After crunching the numbers on 26 grocery items — ranging from fresh produce to baking ingredients to meat to household items such as trash bags and laundry detergent — Costco came out ahead in 16 categories where both retailers sold a similar product.

Here's how each retailer stacked up: