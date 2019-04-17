Cardi B on the advice about success 'a lot of people aren't going to tell you'

"I wanted to take a business class, but I didn't because I had to take a math class for it and I was like, 'Oh no, I hate math, I am not going to do it.'"

But that is not what she recommends for others: "Always take a business class because sometimes, the career that you study for one day is not going to make you happy and you want to become your own boss, but you can not be your own boss because you don't know how to manage a business," Cardi told the audience.

Now that she is doing well financially, Cardi B said because of her own lack of knowledge, she had to hire someone who knows what they're doing.

"Me, I got mad money, mad money — but you want to know something? I have to hire business managers and s--- and pay extra money for these people that develop business because I didn't took the class. So I gotta depend on somebody else to run my business," Cardi said.

"That's why you gotta take a business class."