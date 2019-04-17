Cardi B on the advice about success 'a lot of people aren't going to tell you'

But no matter how much or how little you know, "when it comes to business, don't be ashamed to ask questions," Cardi B said.
"[S]ometimes I used to see contracts and I used to be like, 'Oh my gosh, this is such a big opportunity. I am not even going to ask the question because I don't know if this opportunity is going to come back again.
"And then next thing you know, you sign something and you stuck in some bulls---. So don't be afraid to ask questions.," Cardi said.
And hire a lawyer while you're at it.
"Get lawyers for everything. Cause that's something that I f--- up at," the rapper said.
"Sometimes these lawyers are very expensive when you opening a business, when you trying to buy a business, when you trying to open something online, get a lawyer. ... All the time. Even though you think it is expensive, it's the most necessary s---. You always want to review those words that you don't understand because," Cardi said, "… trust."
