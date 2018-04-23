Cardi B. is obsessed with FDR — here's why

Rapper Cardi B. grew up poor in New York's South Bronx and at 19 she was working as a stripper. The star pulled herself out of poverty to top the charts though, and on Wednesday she broke Beyonce's record for the most simultaneous Billboard US Hot 100 entries by a female, with 13 songs on the chart to Beyonce's high of 12.

But the 25-year-old, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is not only making history, she's inspired by it.

Cardi B. recently revealed to GQ magazine that she's "obsessed" with presidents, especially Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"He helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great — make America great again for real," she told GQ of the United States' 32nd president, who was partially paralyzed.

"He's the real 'Make America Great Again,' because if it wasn't for him, old people wouldn't even get Social Security," she said.

Even Bernie Sanders agrees with Cardi B.

"Cardi B is right," tweeted Sanders. "If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security...." he said.

In her interview with GQ, Cardi B., whose album "Invasion of Privacy" dropped on April 6, gushed further about FDR.

"[O]n top of that, while he was president there was a f------ war going on," she told GQ.

She's right — FDR, the only president to be elected to four terms, led the country through economic reform. He enacted Social Security in 1935 to give financial assistance to the elderly, unemployed and disadvantaged, and formed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 1934 to regulate the stock market and instill confidence in investors after the crash of 1929.