Everyone has to start somewhere. For these celebrities, it was flipping burgers and scooping ice cream at fast food joints from McDonald's to Dairy Queen.
Barack Obama
Former President of the United States Barack Obama has a pretty impressive resume. But his first job as a teen in Honolulu had him wearing a cap and apron and earning minimum wage at Baskin-Robbins.
"Scooping ice cream is tougher than it looks. Rows and rows of rock-hard ice cream can be brutal on the wrists," Obama wrote on LinkedIn in 2016.
"My first summer job wasn't exactly glamorous," said Obama, "but it taught me some valuable lessons. Responsibility. Hard work. Balancing a job with friends, family, and school.
"And while I may have lost my taste for ice cream after one too many free scoops, I'll never forget that job — or the people who gave me that opportunity — and how they helped me get to where I am today," Obama wrote.
There's one other thing Obama remembered about that gig: "...a little raise would have really helped," he said at an event in Denver in 2014.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Before "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was winning Tonys and Grammys, he was manning the cash register and doing deliveries at McDonald's.
"I did the counter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so I was the one you yelled at when you were too late for breakfast," Miranda told Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones in 2016.