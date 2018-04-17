But his first job at Mickey D's was totally "worth it," Miranda, who grew up in New York City, tweeted in May. That's because it helped him write the song "Delivery" for a revamped 2009 version of the 1978 musical "Working."

"The best thing about the job was we were the rare McDonald's that did delivery, and with delivery, you make tips. And when you're making $4.25 an hour, tips are huge. So that's what my song's about," said Miranda. "It's about the drudgery of the counter, which really like gave me anxiety."

Miranda said some of the anxiety came from making sure the money in his register added up at the end of the day.

"It had to add up within $2 otherwise your pay was docked," he told Jones. "So that's stressful.

"But delivery was free[ing]," added Miranda. "Delivery, you're walking around, you're in your outfit.

"I was 14, so I'd see like girls in summer school and I'd be like, 'Hey how are you'," he said. "I wasn't really," he added, shaking his head. "And I smelled like burgers. But that was the freeing part of the job, and so that song was about that."

Pharrell Williams

"Happy" singer Pharrell Williams may be famous for hawking sandwiches for Arby's but his first fast food foray was actually at McDonald's. It's just that the gig just didn't stick.

"I got fired from McDonald's, three times, not just once," Williams said on NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in 2015.



"I was lazy," he adds. "I was very lazy."

The singer recalled that when mopping the dining area, he would be distracted by the music playing. Of course, that eventually paid off: Williams now boasts several Grammy awards and Academy Award nominations.

Gwen Stefani

Pop star Gwen Stefani has topped music charts and stars as a guest judge on NBC's "The Voice." But her first job as a teen in Anaheim, California, was scooping ice cream at Dairy Queen.

"When I started there, I fit in my outfit," Stefani said about her gig, according to Us Weekly. "When I ended there, I did not fit in my outfit."

In fact, Stefani, her brother, Eric, and their friend John Spence hatched the idea for the band No Doubt while working together at the DQ, according to Interview Magazine.

Stefani seems to still be a fan of the brand too. In 2015, the star tweeted out a photo of a Dairy Queen ice cream cone.

Jay Leno

Another member of McDonald's star-studded alumni network is Jay Leno, host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage."

In 2014, Leno took CBS's "60 Minutes" back to his old stomping grounds in Andover, Massachusetts for an inside look at his former gig.