After four-plus extra years of school and thousands of dollars (or more) in student loans, college graduates have high hopes for the kind of job and lifestyle they imagine their bachelor's degree will bring.

On average, new grads expect to earn $60,000 in their first job out of college, and while that number may be high — most will earn closer to $50,000 — most will get there in time. Bachelor's degree holders make a median weekly salary of $1,173, or about $60,996 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's far more than what someone with an associate's degree or high school diploma will take home, but about $35,000 less than what a professional degree holder typically earns annually.

But heading back to school to collect additional degrees isn't the only path toward salaries in the $90,000s. Instead, there are dozens of jobs that will reward bachelor's degree recipients with a similarly hefty paycheck. The trick is to know which positions to go after.

To help job seekers best capitalize on their academic achievement, CNBC Make It analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the occupations that pay workers the largest salaries while only requiring a bachelor's degree to be hired.

So if you want to earn well into the six-figures with your undergraduate experience, consider one of these 10 jobs: