Apple is rolling out a new credit card that promises 2% cash-back rewards on everyday purchases without any pesky fees. There is, however, some fine print.

During its event in March, the company introduced the Apple Card, a primarily digital card that will live in the the Wallet app on users' iPhones and will be available this summer.

As Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay, put it after the launch event, "Apple Card is designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life, which starts with a better understanding of their spending so they can make smarter choices with their money."

Many credit card and financial experts, however, remained unconvinced.