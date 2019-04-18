VISIT CNBC.COM

The highest-paying medical job in the US pays as much as $300,000 a year—here are the other 8

An elderly man talking to his doctor about some recent test results.
Tom Werner | DigitalVision | Getty Images
If you're looking to join an industry with high pay and long-term growth, you may want to consider a career in medicine.

From 2016 to 2026, employment opportunities in the healthcare industry are expected to grow by 18%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Last month alone, the healthcare sector added 49,000 jobs, bringing its total growth over the past year to 398,000 new positions.

Job site Glassdoor used data from its platform to create a list of the highest-paying jobs in the medical field. Many of these jobs require years of higher education, but the high-paying salaries they come with are proof that the hard work pays off.

Take a look below at the nine highest-paying jobs in healthcare, according to Glassdoor.

Physical therapist guiding patient using resistance band leg
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

9. Physical Therapist

Years of higher education required: 6 -7 years

Salary range: $55,000-$91,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, physical therapists help patients to recover their strength and abilities by providing them with the necessary treatments that address their pain.

8. Speech Language Pathologist

Years of higher education required: 6

Salary range: $49,000-$93,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, speech language pathologists help to treat language, speech, communication and swallowing issues and disorders.

7. Dental Hygienist

Years of higher education required: 2-6

Salary range: $49,000-$94,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, dental hygienists are responsible for cleaning and evaluating a patient's oral health.

Twenty20

6. Occupational Therapist

Years of higher education required: 6-8

Salary range: $60,000-$109,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, occupational therapists help patients to regain the strength, skills and autonomy they may have lost due to an injury or illness.

5. Physician Assistant

Years of higher education required: 6-7

Salary range: $77,000-$120,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, physician assistants are licensed to diagnose and treat illnesses and diseases by prescribing medications to patients.

4. Nurse Practitioner

Years of higher education required: 6-8

Salary range: $105,000-$138,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, nurse practitioners perform similar duties as physician assistants, but their learning is often done in a separate school or department that relies heavily on nursing traditions.

Never fear, your pharmacist is here
PeopleImages | E+ | Getty Images

3. Pharmacist

Years of higher education required: 6-8

Salary range: $113,000-$142,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, pharmacists distribute prescriptions to patients and serve as an easily accessible source who can offer insight and information on any health-related questions.

2. Pharmacy Manager

Years of higher education required: 6-8

Salary range: $119,000-$146,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, pharmacy managers are pharmacists who manage the operations within their workplace.

1. Physician

Years of higher education: 8

Salary range: $119,000-$303,000 per year

Description: According to Glassdoor, physicians are responsible for treating ailments, illnesses and emergencies and they're responsible for talking to patients about their health and wellness choices.

