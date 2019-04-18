The highest-paying medical job in the US pays as much as $300,000 a year—here are the other 8

If you're looking to join an industry with high pay and long-term growth, you may want to consider a career in medicine.

From 2016 to 2026, employment opportunities in the healthcare industry are expected to grow by 18%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Last month alone, the healthcare sector added 49,000 jobs, bringing its total growth over the past year to 398,000 new positions.

Job site Glassdoor used data from its platform to create a list of the highest-paying jobs in the medical field. Many of these jobs require years of higher education, but the high-paying salaries they come with are proof that the hard work pays off.

Take a look below at the nine highest-paying jobs in healthcare, according to Glassdoor.