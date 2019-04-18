Wealth manager: Buying a home is 'usually a terrible investment'—here's why

A lot of people will tell you that buying a home is a good investment, but "that couldn't be further from the truth," says Peter Mallouk, a certified financial planner and president of wealth management firm Creative Planning.

"In reality, it's usually a terrible investment," he says. That's because, at the end of the day, owning a home takes money out of your pocket: "You're paying property taxes, you're paying maintenance, you're paying insurance. There are all of these other things that happen with your home that you've got to pay for."

Young homeowners in particular have figured that out the hard way: Underestimating the hidden costs is the No. 1 reason millennials who do own homes have regrets.

Over time, your home might increase in value, Mallouk says, but it probably won't appreciate enough to offset all of the costs. Instead, if you took what you'd save from not buying a house and invested it in something that's likely to grow in value, such as stocks and bonds, chances are you'd end up with more money in the long term.