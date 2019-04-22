Pinterest and Zoom have had exciting IPOs—here's what to know if you're thinking of investing

Image-sharing platform Pinterest and videoconferencing company Zoom are two of a handful of big-name tech companies that went public or plan to go public this year. Ride-hailing app Lyft listed earlier this year, while Uber is planning its IPO for later this spring.

If you're interested in buying stock in one of these companies, experts urge caution. For starters, they suggest waiting a few months for their price to settle.

Lyft is a good case study of why it can be smart to sit out an initial public offering, Arielle O'Shea, NerdWallet's investing and retirement specialist, tells CNBC Make It. The company's shares are down around 20% since its IPO, highlighting the volatility that often follows a public offering.

"If you had waited just a few weeks, you would be buying at quite a discount, so that's a good illustration of what can happen if you act too fast," she says. "The average investor should tread carefully around an IPO."