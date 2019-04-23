Elon Musk told this Reddit user they 'should interview at Tesla' — here's why

Wednesday, billionaire tech titan Elon Musk told a Reddit user they "should interview at Tesla" based on a post the redditor wrote about the electric car-maker's autopilot system.

Reddit user "greentheonly" posted a pretty technical analysis of upcoming hardware and software updates to Tesla's autopilot technology back in January. (Greentheonly included things like "program operations are pipelined with data loads and computations interleaved and weight fetching happening well upstream from the instructions that actually use those weights.")

Then on Tuesday — after Tesla tweeted a list of the self-driving hardware now being built into its cars — someone shared a link to the Reddit post, tagging Tesla and Elon Musk.

Musk saw the analysis and responded, tweeting it was "mostly correct" and calling Reddit "hardcore."

Musk then said whoever wrote the analysis should interview for a job at Tesla.

Neither the author of the Reddit analysis or Tesla immediately responded to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Even if Musk doesn't personally invite you to apply to work at Tesla, the company does have guidelines for what makes a successful applicant: love the mission; demonstrate you're innovative, driven, collaborative and trustworthy; and be ready to demonstrate your skills, not just talk about them — like the Redditor did.

"We are big believers in showing us what you can do, versus telling us what you can do," Cindy Nicola, Tesla's then head of global recruiting, told CNBC Make It in 2018. "So for example, if you were an engineering candidate and you were coming in, there might be some coding test or some problem solving that we would do on a whiteboard."

Nicola also said, "We are extremely mission-driven. There's a lot of energy in the world around what we're trying to do. We have really tough problems to solve, so I think people want to be a part of that," Nicola said. "There's not many companies that you can work at today where there's really a direct impact between the work you do and changing the world."

