Employees keep 'ghosting' their job offers — and Gen Zs are leading the charge

Many of us have faced excruciating silence while waiting to hear back from a prospective employer, only to wind up hearing nothing at all.

But now, the tables could be turning as more and more job applicants leave hopeful employers in the lurch.

New research from recruitment firm Randstad suggests that as many as two-thirds (66 percent) of U.S. managers have been snubbed by candidates who initially accepted a job offer, only to retract it — or disappear entirely — ahead of their start date. That practice was dubbed "ghosting" after gaining notoriety in the realm of online dating.

And it's not just senior employees who are calling the shots. In fact, younger staff are leading the charge.

According to Randstad's study of 1,202 U.S. managers and employees, more than a third (43 percent) of Gen Z employees — those aged 22 and under — say they've accepted a job but then bailed on the offer. That figure dips to 26 percent for millennials (those aged 23-38) and Gen X-ers (those aged 39-54). For baby boomers — or those between the age of 55 and 74, it falls to 13 percent.