Warren Buffett: This is the best way to put cash in the pockets of people who need it

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett has plenty of money. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" — a nod to both his hometown and his prowess as an investor — is worth $87 billion on Wednesday, according to Forbes.

And that's a whole lot more than most people have. In fact, if you add up the fortunes of Amazon'sJeff Bezos, Microsoft's Bill Gates and Buffett, those three billionaires have more wealth than the entire poorest half of the population in the United States, according to an October report from progressive Washington, D.C.-based think tank Institute for Policy Studies.

But Buffett has an opinion on how to put more cash in the hands of Americans who need it the most: He recommends expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"The Earned Income Tax Credit is the best way to put money in the pockets of people that don't fit well under the market system, but that are perfectly decent citizens and that have made a good bit of the success," Buffett told Yahoo Finance's editor-in-chief, Andy Serwer, in an interview published Monday.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is designed to "benefit for working people with low to moderate income," according to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. "EITC reduces the amount of tax you owe and may give you a refund."

Various criteria have to be met for someone to benefit from the EITC, including earning income from working or owning or running a business or a farm and having no more than $3,500 in investment income for the tax year. The full details on the current requirements for the EITC vary depending on whether a person is single or married and how many children are claimed, according to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

For 2019, the maximum amount of credit a person can receive via the EITC ranges from $529 (with no qualifying children) and $6,557 (with three or more qualifying children), according to the IRS. In a 2015 Wall Street Journal op-ed Buffet suggested increasing dollar amounts for the credit, especially for those who earn the least. He also suggested switching from an annual payment to monthly installments, among other changes.

If you are "just a good citizen, raise nice kids, help in the neighborhood and everything else, but you don't have market-related skills," you should still be able to afford to live, Buffett tells Serwer, pointing out that the United States government has access to enough resources to provide for everyone. Case in point, says Buffett: the per person gross domestic product in the U.S. is close to $60,000.