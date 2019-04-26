VISIT CNBC.COM

10 low-stress, flexible jobs that are perfect for working parents

Working mom at home
Crience | Twenty20
Working mom at home

Roughly 95% of working parents agree that a job with workplace flexibility allows them to be a better parent. Additionally, 91% say that a flexible job will also help them to be healthier and take better care of themselves.

All of this is according to a recent survey conducted by FlexJobs, which asked more than 1,200 professionals their opinions on work-life balance. In response, FlexJobs created a list of lower-stress, flexible and remote jobs that will allow working parents more control over their schedule.

To come up with the list, FlexJobs consulted the online careers database company O*Net, which is run by the U.S. Department of Labor. Looking at O*Net's ranking of occupations as it relates to stress tolerance, FlexJobs then compared that data to the job postings that are in its database.

According to FlexJobs, O*Net defines stress tolerance as how much a job "requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations." Based on this definition, each position was given a ranking between 0 and 100, with 100 meaning that an employee must have an exceptionally high tolerance for stress to be successful in this role.

Take a look below at 10 jobs you should consider applying to if you're a working parent looking for greater flexibility and less stress:

Working parents with toddlers
Getty Images

10. Operations Research Analyst

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 61

9. Software Developer, Applications

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 61

8. Solar Energy Systems Engineer

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 61

7. Sustainability Specialist

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 60

Father with headset cooking in kitchen holding baby
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

6. Statistician

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 59

5. Environmental Science and Protection Technician

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 58

4. Mathematician

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 57

3. Order Filler, Wholesale and Retail Sales

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 55

2. Computer Numerically Controlled Machine Tool Programmer

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 53

1. Archivist

O*Net stress level (out of 100): 52

