10 low-stress, flexible jobs that are perfect for working parents

Roughly 95% of working parents agree that a job with workplace flexibility allows them to be a better parent. Additionally, 91% say that a flexible job will also help them to be healthier and take better care of themselves.

All of this is according to a recent survey conducted by FlexJobs, which asked more than 1,200 professionals their opinions on work-life balance. In response, FlexJobs created a list of lower-stress, flexible and remote jobs that will allow working parents more control over their schedule.

To come up with the list, FlexJobs consulted the online careers database company O*Net, which is run by the U.S. Department of Labor. Looking at O*Net's ranking of occupations as it relates to stress tolerance, FlexJobs then compared that data to the job postings that are in its database.

According to FlexJobs, O*Net defines stress tolerance as how much a job "requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations." Based on this definition, each position was given a ranking between 0 and 100, with 100 meaning that an employee must have an exceptionally high tolerance for stress to be successful in this role.

Take a look below at 10 jobs you should consider applying to if you're a working parent looking for greater flexibility and less stress: