Paul Simon's $13.9 million Connecticut mansion is for sale — take a look inside

Paul Simon is selling his Connecticut home for $13.9 million — take a look...

Musician Paul Simon, of the popular duo Simon & Garfunkel, has listed his Connecticut mansion for $13.9 million. The property is just an hour from New York, but has all the trappings of a countryside home, including formal walled gardens and waterfalls.

Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

"The first thing we thought when we moved from Manhattan was 'Wow! We have our own park'," Simon said in a statement. "It took half an hour to walk a loop of the property with the dogs."

Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The 8,525-square foot home has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three partial bathrooms, five fireplaces and a three car garage.

Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The home sits on 31.79 acres in a private park and, according to its listing, overlooks a pond surrounded by meadows and long swaths of lawn.

Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The mansion's exteriors also features a terraced pool that surrounds the main house.

Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

There's also a separate, 2,400 square foot guest cottage (with a garage) that is billed in the listing as being an "ideal guest house, musician's or writer's studio."

Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The $13.9 million listing price is 16 percent less than what Simon paid for the compound in 2002, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Lane Coder for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The house is located in New Canaan, Connecticut.

"Along a 30-mile stretch of coastline in Fairfield County, Connecticut, is a collection of blue-chip communities that are among the most affluent in America," the listing, by Sotheby's International Realty states. "This is the Gold Coast, on the Long Island Sound, where 24-karat pockets like Greenwich and Darien have some of the nation's highest per capita income levels."

Take a look inside the NYC condo JLo and A-Rod are selling for $17.5 million


