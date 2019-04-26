Paul Simon's $13.9 million Connecticut mansion is for sale — take a look inside

Musician Paul Simon, of the popular duo Simon & Garfunkel, has listed his Connecticut mansion for $13.9 million. The property is just an hour from New York, but has all the trappings of a countryside home, including formal walled gardens and waterfalls.

"The first thing we thought when we moved from Manhattan was 'Wow! We have our own park'," Simon said in a statement . "It took half an hour to walk a loop of the property with the dogs."

The 8,525-square foot home has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three partial bathrooms, five fireplaces and a three car garage.

The home sits on 31.79 acres in a private park and, according to its listing , overlooks a pond surrounded by meadows and long swaths of lawn.

The mansion's exteriors also features a terraced pool that surrounds the main house.

There's also a separate, 2,400 square foot guest cottage (with a garage) that is billed in the listing as being an "ideal guest house, musician's or writer's studio."

The $13.9 million listing price is 16 percent less than what Simon paid for the compound in 2002, according to the Wall Street Journal .

The house is located in New Canaan, Connecticut.

"Along a 30-mile stretch of coastline in Fairfield County, Connecticut, is a collection of blue-chip communities that are among the most affluent in America," the listing, by Sotheby's International Realty states. "This is the Gold Coast, on the Long Island Sound, where 24-karat pockets like Greenwich and Darien have some of the nation's highest per capita income levels."

