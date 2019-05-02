Kentucky derby hats can cost up to $1,000–here's what it's like to shop for one

You can't attend the "most exciting two minutes in sports" without donning a hat. It's been a Kentucky Derby tradition for decades. Plus, wearing a hat to the Derby is believed to bring good luck. Some racegoers are even willing to spend up to $1,000 to land the perfect accessory to their outfit. The iconic horse race takes place the first weekend of May and, when I attended for the first time last year, I wanted to fit in. As a Derby and a headpiece rookie, I headed to a millinery in Downtown Manhattan, to consult an expert: Lisa Shaub. She's been making hats for 30 years and has even worked with celebs like Taylor Swift and Britney Spears. The first thing Shaub asked me is what color I'd be wearing. I had a white dress, so that left us with an array of options. Here's her shop on Orchard Street in NYC:

When hat shopping, you want something "that is working with you and not overwhelming you," she told me. That looks different for everyone: "Some people are really tall or really dramatic. Some people are really small with a tiny little face. Different people have different needs, so I make different kinds of shapes for everybody." The traditional derby hat is a big, wide-brimmed hat with a big flower, but Shaub is known for her fascinators and that's what she recommended I wear. A fascinator, I learned, is a smaller, more lightweight headpiece that fits on the head with an elastic. Shaub starts working on Derby-specific hats starting in January. While most of her clients set up appointments for custom-made hats, she always has walk-ins the week leading up to the Derby and even on race day. "Everybody is a procrastinator," she said, and while she'll get calls for derby hats as early as February, "most people are coming in after April 15." Each hat takes a couple of weeks to make but the extravagant ones are even more time consuming. One of the most complex ones Shaub has made for the Derby was for comedian Tracy Morgan's wife, Megan Morgan, pictured below.