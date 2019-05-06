Country House wins the 145th Kentucky Derby—here's how much money the owners get paid

In a dramatic conclusion to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, underdog Country House, a 65-1 long-shot, won the 145th Run for the Roses on Saturday night.

Pre-race favorite Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was disqualified for interfering with other horses.

Besides collecting the gold trophy, Country House earned a sizable paycheck for his large ownership team: 62% of the $3 million purse, or $1.86 million, will be awarded to co-owners Maury Shields, Guinness McFadden and Larry and Nanci Foxwood and their daughter Jamie Roth.

It's the largest payout in Derby history: The Derby has awarded $2 million in total prize money since 2005 and $1 million from 1996 to 2004. Last year, the winning owners collected $1.24 million.