Country House wins the 145th Kentucky Derby—here's how much money the owners get paid

Flavien Prat, jockey of Country House #20, celebrates after winning the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019
Andy Lyons | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

In a dramatic conclusion to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, underdog Country House, a 65-1 long-shot, won the 145th Run for the Roses on Saturday night.

Pre-race favorite Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was disqualified for interfering with other horses.

Besides collecting the gold trophy, Country House earned a sizable paycheck for his large ownership team: 62% of the $3 million purse, or $1.86 million, will be awarded to co-owners Maury Shields, Guinness McFadden and Larry and Nanci Foxwood and their daughter Jamie Roth.

It's the largest payout in Derby history: The Derby has awarded $2 million in total prize money since 2005 and $1 million from 1996 to 2004. Last year, the winning owners collected $1.24 million.

Country House #20, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, crosses the finish line to win the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019
Rob Carr | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The jockey who rode Country House, Flavien Prat, also brings home a nice paycheck: The winning horse rider gets 10% of what the owners collect, meaning Prat gets a check for $186,000. That number will get shaved down after he pays his agent and valet, the person who gets the jockey's gear in place, though, and he has to pay taxes on the income.

The top five finishers all get a cut of the $3 million total. Here's how it will be divvied up:

First place (Country House): $1.86 million
Second place (Code of Honor): $600,000
Third place (Tacitus): $300,000
Fourth place (Improbable): $150,000
Fifth place (Game Winner): $90,000

The second and third place jockeys get 5% of their owner's take, meaning the second place jockey earns $30,000, while the third place jockey earns $15,000. That's before fees and taxes.

The 17 other jockeys don't make out as favorably. Their ride is only worth "a couple hundred dollars apiece," jockey agent Ron Anderson told CNBC in 2010.

