Warren Buffett and Barack Obama both recommend this book, which Buffett calls 'sensational'

Both former President Barack Obama and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have been enthralled by the same book this spring: "The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World," by Melinda Gates, a philanthropist and the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"I read it one sitting, it captivated me so much," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick during an interview on "Squawk Box" on Monday. "It's a story, but [you also] learn much about the world that you should know — and I would say most people don't know. This is a story of her experiences that is absolutely sensational."

The book explores the inequalities women face, and it addresses how supporting and empowering women can address these imbalances. The idea is that, "when you lift up women, you lift up everybody — families, communities, entire countries," as Obama put it in a recent Facebook post about what he has read lately that he recommends.

"In her book, Melinda tells the stories of the inspiring people she's met through her work all over the world, digs into the data, and powerfully illustrates issues that need our attention — from child marriage to gender inequity in the workplace," Obama writes.

Gates also drew from her own experiences, including her relationship with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. She always knew she wanted her marriage to be a partnership, she recently told CNBC Make It's Jenna Goudreau.