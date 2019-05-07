Kanye West's Met Gala jacket was under $50 — and you can buy it

Every year on the first Monday of May, decked out A-listers flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the annual fundraising ball known as the Met Gala. This year's theme was "camp," and stars from Lady Gaga — who wore four different outfits — to Katy Perry — dressed in a fully functioning chandelier dress by Moschino — stole the show in their extravagantly over-the-top ensembles.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Katy Perry arrives at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. John Shearer | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

And then there was Kanye West. Though celebrities often wear hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of custom couture and jewels, the rapper and designer took a significantly more subdued approach and wore a basic black jacket that's available online for less than $50. West attended the Met Gala wearing a simple, black zip-up jacket from Dickies, called "The Eisenhower Jacket," Vogue reports. Currently, you can purchase the jacket online at Dickies for $42.99. West paired the jacket with black pants and Yeezy work boots.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. ANGELA WEISS | AFP | Getty Images

In addition to the jacket's affordable price tag, West's overall look was in stark contrast to the theme of the 2019 ball, which was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," framed around Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that summarized camp as a love for the unnatural, artificial and exaggerated. West's wife Kim Kardashian West wore a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress that looked wet and was dripping with crystals made to look like droplets. It reportedly took eight months to make. Her sister Kendall Jenner wore a Versace gown accessorized with a Tiffany necklace featuring over 40 Tiffany diamonds and 19 imperial topaz stones.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Kevin Tachman/MG19 | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

And Cardi B. wore an oxblood custom Tom Browne gown that featured 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers, which reportedly took 35 people over 2,000 hours to create.

