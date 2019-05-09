VISIT CNBC.COM

Save and Invest

3 ways the Marie Kondo method can help you spend less

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Organizing consultant and author Marie Kondo visits the Brit+ Co #CreateGood Wellness event at Build Studio on October 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)
Gary Gershoff | WireImage | Getty Images
Marie Kondo has helped people de-clutter their homes encouraging them to focus on keeping only what "sparks joy."

Her book, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," and Netflix series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," suggests you follow one simple method: Hold each item in your hands. If it sparks joy, it can stay. But if it doesn't, say "thank you" and bid the item goodbye.

The method can also do more than help you free up space. Here are three ways that Kondo's fans have learned you can apply KonMari to your financial life and spend less money.

1. Don't buy something you don't need

After purging so many items, you may be tempted to go right back out and buy things to fill up your home again. The goal is to focus on being content with what you already have, knowing it all brings you joy.

"The question of what you want to own is actually the question of how you want to live your life," says Kondo.

In "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," Kondo believes that, after downsizing, you will realize that you don't need to buy more things because you will not miss the items you no longer have.

You may, however, have a newfound appreciation for open space, which can stop the urge to go out and buy more. On the blog that she co-writes, Financial Samurai, Sydney Dogen advises readers to think about exactly where you would put something before you buy it.

"Your drawers and closet space become a lot more valuable after you've gone through the work to get them organized," said Dogen.

2. Be more aware of what you already have

A disorganized living space can cause you to forget what you have in the first place, which can lead you to spend money purchasing something you already own that's actually just tucked out of sight.

Dogen says her husband once purchased a new basketball after thinking he did not have one. His barely used basketball was collecting dust, buried below a pile of bags and their son's old car seat.

Keeping an organized space where you can see your belongings, as Kondo suggests, can help you avoid wasteful mistakes.

3. Only buy what you'll use

Kondo suggests arranging your closet in such a way that you can see everything inside. The Finance Twins, Camilo and Francisco Maldonado, found that the same can be done with your fridge.

"Instead of keeping items that spark joy, keep items that haven't gone bad or expired," say the Maldonados. "Your fridge should be much emptier now."

Going to the grocery store with a specific list can also help you keep your fridge organized and save you some money. The Maldonados typically sit down with their spouses and make a list of specific ingredients that are needed for the recipes they plan to make that week. Then they buy only those items. That way, as Kondo suggests, everything is useful.

