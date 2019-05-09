3 ways the Marie Kondo method can help you spend less

Marie Kondo has helped people de-clutter their homes encouraging them to focus on keeping only what "sparks joy."
Her book, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," and Netflix series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," suggests you follow one simple method: Hold each item in your hands. If it sparks joy, it can stay. But if it doesn't, say "thank you" and bid the item goodbye.
The method can also do more than help you free up space. Here are three ways that Kondo's fans have learned you can apply KonMari to your financial life and spend less money.