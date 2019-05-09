3 ways the Marie Kondo method can help you spend less

After purging so many items, you may be tempted to go right back out and buy things to fill up your home again. The goal is to focus on being content with what you already have, knowing it all brings you joy.

"The question of what you want to own is actually the question of how you want to live your life," says Kondo.

In "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," Kondo believes that, after downsizing, you will realize that you don't need to buy more things because you will not miss the items you no longer have.

You may, however, have a newfound appreciation for open space, which can stop the urge to go out and buy more. On the blog that she co-writes, Financial Samurai, Sydney Dogen advises readers to think about exactly where you would put something before you buy it.