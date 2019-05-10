Billionaire Warren Buffett has a 'simple' test for making tough decisions—here's how it works

Achieving success and making tough decisions go hand in hand. So what's the best way to make ethical decisions during tough times? That's a question one student asked Warren Buffett at a 2005 Q&A session with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It all comes down to reputation, the billionaire told the audience. Integrity and ethics are essential for building a solid, positive reputation. They also indicate trust and adherence to high moral standards. "We have all the money we need," Buffett said, referring to himself and Gates. "While we'd like to have more, we can afford to lose money. But we can't afford to lose reputation. Not a shred."

The 'newspaper test'

One would imagine that it's no easy task managing Berkshire Hathaway's 360,000 employees and making sure that all managers are making ethical decisions. But Buffett has a smart strategy for this: "I ask the managers to judge every action they take — not just by legal standards, though obviously that's the first test — but also by what I call the 'newspaper test.'" If a manager expresses uncertainty, Buffett says he asks them how they "would feel about any given action if they know it was to be written up the next day in their local newspaper." He tells them that the article would be "written by a smart but pretty unfriendly reporter" and read by their family, friends and neighbors. "It's pretty simple," he says. "If [the decision] passes that test, it's okay. If anything is too close to the lines, it's out."

And being the great leader that he is, Buffett says his managers can call him if they want to check on something. "But if they do, there's probably something wrong with them," he jokes.

The 'inner scorecard'