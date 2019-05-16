Skip Navigation
Earn

How much money Americans think you need to be wealthy in 12 major US cities

Save and Invest

Americans, on average, say that it takes a net worth of $2.27 million to be considered "wealthy," Charles Schwab reports in its 2019 Modern Wealth Survey.

Cities with large populations of the super rich tend to have different ideas. New York is the No. 1 city in the world by billionaire population, while San Francisco, which ranks No. 3, "is the clear leader when it comes to billionaire density," according to data firm Wealth-X. In those places, residents say it takes much more to be considered rich. San Francisco locals say you need a net worth of at least $4 million. New Yorkers say $3.2 million.

Net worth means assets minus liabilities, so this is a picture of your total savings, including the value of your home, 401(k) and any other assets you may have, minus any debt.

Read on to see what residents of other major U.S. cities think it takes to be rich. All data comes from Schwab, which asked between 500 and 750 adults in each city how much money it takes to be "wealthy" in their area.

Denver

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2 million. That's about 21 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Denver, Colorado
Garrett Thorne / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images
Dallas

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.1 million. That's about 22 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Dallas, Texas.
joe daniel price | Moment | Getty Images
Philadelphia

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.3 million. That's about 24 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Jon Lovette | DigitalVision | Getty Images
Boston

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.4 million. That's about 25 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Boston, Massachusetts
Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Chicago

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.5 million. That's about 26 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Chicago, Illinois
marchello74 | Getty Images
Houston

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.6 million. That's about 27 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Houston, Texas
Duy Do | Moment | Getty Images
Atlanta

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.8 million. That's about 29 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Atlanta, Georgia
Steve Kelley | Getty Images
Seattle

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.9 million. That's about 30 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Seattle, Washington
Michael Riffle | Getty Images
Los Angeles

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.9 million. That's about 30 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Los Angeles, California
David Sucsy | Getty Images
Washington, D.C.

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $3 million. That's about 31 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
New York

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $3.2 million. That's about 33 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

New York, New York
Alexander Spatari | Getty Images
San Francisco

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $4 million. That's about 41 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.

San Francisco, California
RICOWde | Getty Images

