How much money Americans think you need to be wealthy in 12 major US cities

Americans, on average, say that it takes a net worth of $2.27 million to be considered "wealthy," Charles Schwab reports in its 2019 Modern Wealth Survey.

Cities with large populations of the super rich tend to have different ideas. New York is the No. 1 city in the world by billionaire population, while San Francisco, which ranks No. 3, "is the clear leader when it comes to billionaire density," according to data firm Wealth-X. In those places, residents say it takes much more to be considered rich. San Francisco locals say you need a net worth of at least $4 million. New Yorkers say $3.2 million.

Net worth means assets minus liabilities, so this is a picture of your total savings, including the value of your home, 401(k) and any other assets you may have, minus any debt.

Read on to see what residents of other major U.S. cities think it takes to be rich. All data comes from Schwab, which asked between 500 and 750 adults in each city how much money it takes to be "wealthy" in their area.