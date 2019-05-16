The highest-paying entry-level job in the US pays $95,000 per year—here are the other 9

Graduating seniors today are entering one of the most promising job markets in recent history.

As the economy continues to see consistent job gains, employers are planning to hire 16.6% more new graduates than they have in previous years, according to data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

Glassdoor took a look at the entry-level positions that offer the highest pay for recent graduates. Using data from its platform, the job search site examined salary reviews left in 2018 from U.S.-based employees age 25 and younger. Based on the results, the highest-paying entry-level jobs for young professionals are mostly in the tech and finance field, and pay well above the $50,004 average annual salary that most graduates earned in 2018.

Data scientist, which took the top spot, pays a median base salary of $95,000 per year for entry-level workers. This role has taken the No. 1 spot on Glassdoor's best jobs in America list four years in a row, due to plentiful job openings and a strong job satisfaction rate.

Take a look below to see which other roles rounded out Glassdoor's top 10 list for highest-paying entry-level positions: