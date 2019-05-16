Skip Navigation
Work

The highest-paying entry-level job in the US pays $95,000 per year—here are the other 9

Maskot | Maskot | Getty Images

Graduating seniors today are entering one of the most promising job markets in recent history.

As the economy continues to see consistent job gains, employers are planning to hire 16.6% more new graduates than they have in previous years, according to data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

Glassdoor took a look at the entry-level positions that offer the highest pay for recent graduates. Using data from its platform, the job search site examined salary reviews left in 2018 from U.S.-based employees age 25 and younger. Based on the results, the highest-paying entry-level jobs for young professionals are mostly in the tech and finance field, and pay well above the $50,004 average annual salary that most graduates earned in 2018.

Data scientist, which took the top spot, pays a median base salary of $95,000 per year for entry-level workers. This role has taken the No. 1 spot on Glassdoor's best jobs in America list four years in a row, due to plentiful job openings and a strong job satisfaction rate.

Take a look below to see which other roles rounded out Glassdoor's top 10 list for highest-paying entry-level positions:

EmirMemedovski | E+ | Getty Images
10. Software Developer

Median Annual Base Salary: $68,600

9. Systems Engineer

Median Annual Base Salary: $70,000

8. Java Developer

Median Annual Base Salary: $72,000

5m3photos | Twenty20
7. Implementation Consultant

Median Annual Base Salary: $72,000

6. UX Designer

Median Annual Base Salary: $73,000

5. Product Designer

Median Annual Base Salary: $85,000

Dow Jones Industrials' Massive One Day Drop Of 4.6 Percent Rattles Markets Overseas
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
4. Investment Banking Analyst

Median Annual Base Salary: $85,000

3. Product Manager

Median Annual Base Salary: $89,000

2. Software Engineer

Median Annual Base Salary: $90,000

1. Data Scientist

Median Annual Base Salary: $95,000

