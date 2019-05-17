55% of Americans have credit card debt—here's how much it could cost you

Americans' debt is on the rise. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently found that the overall debt held by American households is now higher than previous peaks seen ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. And with credit card interest hitting record highs, it can be more expensive than ever to let that monthly balance roll over. U.S. households added $26 billion in credit card debt, the biggest increase among debt categories tracked, in the last quarter of 2018. In fact, 55% of U.S. adults have credit card debt, according to a new survey of approximately 2,200 U.S. adults that CNBC Make It performed in conjunction with Morning Consult. Over the past year, 22% of respondents say the average balance they carried was between $100 and $500, while about one in 10 people say they had a balance over $5,000, the survey found.

Carrying a balance on a credit card can become a significant expense itself, especially since the average credit card APR has never been higher: It's currently sitting at 17.73%, according to CreditCards.com. Because of that, the interest accrued on monthly balances can quickly add up. Let's say you have $4,293 in credit card debt, which is the national average among those who carry a balance, according to Experian. If your card charges the average APR and you pay the minimum each month (3%, which is roughly $129 to start) you'd stay in debt for about 15 years and put more than $3,800 toward interest.