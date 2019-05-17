Skip Navigation
Americans are flocking to these 9 cities where incomes are up 20% or more

A couple smile on the beach in Florida.
Twenty20

Though wages remain largely stagnant for many American workers, there are several cities around the U.S. where incomes are on the rise.

Personal finance website GOBankingRates analyzed 347 American cities with populations of 500,000 or under, looking for places experiencing a combination of economic prosperity, population growth and rising incomes. To rank the top "boomtowns," or cities that meet these criteria, the site looked at five-year data on population, housing, GDP and per capita income from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In several of these places, incomes increased 20% or more from 2012 to 2017. In contrast to notoriously expensive cities such as New York or Los Angeles, these metro areas "offer incentives, such as a more affordable cost-of-living or a higher paycheck — or both," GOBankingRates reports.

Below, check out nine cities where personal income has gone up significantly in recent years, ranked by wage growth.

9. Santa Cruz, California

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 20.5%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 6.1%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 23.3%

8. Sacramento, California

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 20.6%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 4.7%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 26%

Sacramento Capital Building in Sacramento, California.
Janet Kopper | Moment | Getty Images
7. Sebastian, Florida

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 20.9%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 9.3%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 23.5%

6. Naples, Florida

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 22.8%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 6.8%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 34%

Naples, Florida.
Pola Damonte via Getty Images | Moment | Getty Images
5. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 23.4%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 10.4%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 37.6%

4. San Luis Obispo, California

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 23.9%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 3.7%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 26.2%

Students walking down Mission Plaza area of coastal town of San Luis Obispo, California.
Ann Cecil | Getty Images
3. Boulder, Colorado

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 24.3%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 7.2%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 22.3%

2. Reno, Nevada

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 26.5%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 5.9%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 36.7%

Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada, is the largest classic car and nostalgia event in the U.S.
Credit: VisitRenoTahoe.com
1. Santa Rosa, California

Personal income growth, 2012 to 2017: 28.6%
Population growth, 2012 to 2017: 4.2%
GDP increase, 2012 to 2017: 33.8%

