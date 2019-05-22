This millennial used scholarship money to buy property in college—now his real estate company is worth $3.8 billion

Many college students living on a tight budget take on side-jobs just to scrape together and save enough money to help them pay off student loan debts down the road.

But self-made millionaire Eric Wu spent his college scholarship money and free time building an impressive real estate portfolio that included roughly 25 properties by the time he graduated in 2005, he tells CNBC Make It. And that paved the way for him to make millions in the real estate and tech industries.

Today Wu is the 36-year-old co-founder CEO of $3.8 billion real estate start-up Opendoor, which allows users to buy and sell their homes online. But nearly two decades ago, Wu was still a college student studying economics at the University of Arizona.

The real estate shopping spree started when Wu was just 19 years old, when he says he had "this notion that I didn't want to pay rent, so I ended up finding a way to buy a home," he tells CNBC Make It.

In fact, Wu discovered that he'd collected enough scholarship money to provide him with the capital to cover the roughly $20,000 down-payment on a modest three-bedroom home near his school's campus in Tucson, Arizona.

"I used my scholarship funds to use as a down-payment, and then I lived in the home and rented out some of the rooms. And then I used that [monthly rent income] to pay for my living costs and other things associated with being at school," Wu says of the property.

Wu describes the 1,600-square-foot home, which he says cost about $110,000 overall, as a single-family home where the garage and one of the bedrooms had been converted into studio apartments. Wu rented out the two studios and took the rest of the home for himself.

The idea to buy a home at a young age came from Wu's mother, a social worker who raised Wu and his two sisters as a single mother (their father passed away when Wu was 4) in Glendale, Arizona, and who Wu describes as "the most frugal woman in the world."