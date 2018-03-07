Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announces comeback with new job-creation fund

Fighting to repair an battered reputation, ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced on Wednesday a new fund for job creation.

"Today I'm announcing the creation of a new fund called 10100 (pronounced 'ten-one-hundred'), home to my passions, investments, ideas and big bets," Kalanick wrote on Twitter.

The fund, likely named after the address of his childhood home, will tackle large scale job creation with a focus on investment in real estate, e-commerce and innovation in emerging markets, like China and India. Non-profit efforts will focus on education issues and the future of cities, according to the former Uber executive's tweet.

Kalanick resigned as CEO of Uber last June, amid reports of combative behavior and an intellectual property lawsuit with self-driving rival Waymo. The company also faced allegations of a toxic work culture that led to widespread sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Kalanick ordered an investigation into those allegations before resigning.

Since Kalanick's departure as CEO -- and a settlement reached by Uber and Waymo -- the rideshare company has fought to remake its image under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. And so, too, has Kalanick.

Just this month, Kalanick joined the board of directors for health startup Kareo. It marked his first public appointment since he resigned as CEO of Uber.