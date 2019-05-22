Rihanna: 'I never thought I'd make this much money'—here's what it means to her

Pop star Rihanna was first discovered as a teen, when American record producer Evan Rogers was visiting her home country of Barbados. After hearing her sing, Rogers helped her record a demo, which eventually made its way to Jay-Z.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, flew to New York to audition in front of Jay-Z. "She was fierce, like Kobe Bryant," he recalls in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I knew she was a star."

The 31-year-old music icon has won nine Grammy awards so far. Her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, generated a reported $72 million in sales in just its first full month in 2017 and nearly $562 million in sales by the end of 2018. She's launching a luxury fashion label, also called Fenty, in May 2019.

Though she has made millions of dollars, Rihanna doesn't plan on slowing down. "I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working," she tells T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

Now "I'm working out of what I love to do, what I'm passionate about," she says.