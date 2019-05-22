A Twitter exchange with Elon Musk about a sheep lands a British man a job at Tesla

Elon Musk, chairman and CEO of Tesla, addresses a press conference in Beijing on October 23, 2015.

Tesla has hired a British man behind a viral tweet that caught the attention of Elon Musk last month.

Adam Koszary, who engineered a viral Twitter exchange between Musk and an English museum, will begin a new role as Tesla's social media manager in July.

Back in April, Koszary, the digital lead for the Museum of English Rural Life (MERL), tweeted a photo of a ram with the caption: "Look at this absolute unit."

The picture has been liked more than 100,000 times to date – and its popularity really took off when Elon Musk used the image as his own profile picture on Twitter.

"I'm an absolute unit too," he said in a tweet, temporarily changing his Twitter bio to "absolute unit."

In response, the MERL switched its own picture for one of Elon Musk, sparking an ongoing exchange between the two accounts.

Koszary, who had been due to start a new job at the U.K.'s Royal Academy of Arts (RAA), announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he had instead accepted a role with Tesla.

"I'm no longer moving to the Royal Academy. Instead, I'll be Tesla's Social Media Manager from July," he said.