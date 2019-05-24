Breakout 'Aladdin' star Marwan Kenzari (aka 'hot Jafar') got into acting accidentally to impress a girl

In the past year, Marwan Kenzari has gone from being a relatively unknown Dutch actor to being affectionately dubbed "hot Jafar " by the internet as a breakout star of Disney's live-action "Aladdin" film, which opened Friday.

Kenzari, 36, is starring alongside A-list celebrity Will Smith in the blockbuster movie that is expected to make as much as $85 million at the box office over Memorial Day weekend, according to Variety. Kenzari plays the film's villain, an adviser to the sultan of the fictional Agrabah.

As a teenager, though, Kenzari had no plans to even pursue an acting career — but he did have a girlfriend he wanted to impress.

Kenzari, who was born in the Netherlands to Tunisian immigrant parents, told Variety in 2014 that he grew up in a poor neighborhood of the Hague. As a teen, Kenzari's girlfriend signed up the both of them to audition for a local production of the classic musical "Chicago."

Kenzari ended up getting a part in the play, and while his teenage romance eventually fizzled, that musical changed his life. He got the acting bug, he says.

Kenzari then spent several years studying theater in the Netherlands, including at the Maastricht Academy of Dramatic Arts. But he wanted to be "the new Al Pacino" with a career as a major film star, he told Saskia Mees of the Hague's Alba Theater, who he worked with at age 20 in 2016.