'Full House' star John Stamos lists Beverly Hills estate for $6.75 million — take a look inside

"Full House" star John Stamos has listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom Beverly Hills home for $6.75 million.

Stamos, best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on the hit 1990s comedy, purchased the property in 2005 for $3.57 million, the Los Angeles times reports.

Take a look inside.

The gated home sits on a half-acre and has 3,500 square feet of living space, according to the listing by Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty. Because it sits on a hill, it has city, canyon and ocean views.