Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

'Full House' star John Stamos lists Beverly Hills estate for $6.75 million — take a look inside

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

"Full House" star John Stamos has listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom Beverly Hills home for $6.75 million.

Stamos, best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on the hit 1990s comedy, purchased the property in 2005 for $3.57 million, the Los Angeles times reports.

Take a look inside.

The gated home sits on a half-acre and has 3,500 square feet of living space, according to the listing by Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty. Because it sits on a hill, it has city, canyon and ocean views.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Built in 1951,  the home has vaulted wood beamed ceilings, hardwood and stone floors, French doors and three stone fireplaces.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty
Source: Sotheby's International Realty
Source: Sotheby's International Realty
Source: Sotheby's International Realty
Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The backyard has a swimming pool, spa, dining area and pergola.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There's also a guesthouse, which has the same Country French style of the main house.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Recently, Stamos has also in "You" and "Fuller House" on Netflix.

During the '90s, Stamos owned a 6-acre, Mediterranean-style estate in Calabasas, California, which he sold in 2001 for $2.15 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Don't miss: Paul Simon's $13.9 million Connecticut mansion is for sale — take a look inside

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

VIDEO0:5600:56
Take a look inside the NYC condo JLo and A-Rod are selling for $17.5 million
Live the Dream


Source: Sotheby's International Realty
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact