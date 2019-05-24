'Full House' star John Stamos lists Beverly Hills estate for $6.75 million — take a look inside

"Full House" star John Stamos has listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom Beverly Hills home for $6.75 million.
Stamos, best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on the hit 1990s comedy, purchased the property in 2005 for $3.57 million, the Los Angeles times reports.
Take a look inside.
The gated home sits on a half-acre and has 3,500 square feet of living space, according to the listing by Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty. Because it sits on a hill, it has city, canyon and ocean views.
Built in 1951, the home has vaulted wood beamed ceilings, hardwood and stone floors, French doors and three stone fireplaces.
The backyard has a swimming pool, spa, dining area and pergola.
There's also a guesthouse, which has the same Country French style of the main house.
Recently, Stamos has also in "You" and "Fuller House" on Netflix.
During the '90s, Stamos owned a 6-acre, Mediterranean-style estate in Calabasas, California, which he sold in 2001 for $2.15 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
