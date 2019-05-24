The 10 US cities where college grads are the most burdened by student debt

Today, Americans owe over $1.5 trillion in student loans, and research shows that it is impacting the ways Americans save, spend and live their lives.

The Federal Reserve Board of Washington, D.C. found that an increase in student debt has led to a decrease in home ownership. A study from NerdWallet predicts that students who graduated from college in 2015 will have to delay retirement until the age of 75, in part because of the increasing burden of student debt.

Of course, a manageable amount of student debt can be worth it to get a college degree — in 2018, college graduates earned weekly wages that were 80 percent higher than those of high school graduates. But when students take on high levels of debt but do not experience significant earnings boosts needed to pay off their loans, the balance can become unwieldy.

It's a situation that can be seen playing out in cities across the U.S. To determine which cities have the highest concentrations of overleveraged borrowers, WalletHub divided the median student-loan balance (based on TransUnion data from 2018) by the median earnings of bachelor's degree holders over the age of 25 in 2,510 U.S. cities.

What they found is that that borrowers in select cities owe more than 80 cents for every dollar they earn. Here are the 10 cities where residents are most impacted by student debt, according to WalletHub: