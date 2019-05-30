Here's how much money the winners of this year's NBA Finals could take home

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors face off in game one of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30, and the winners of the series will walk away with way more than just bragging rights.

They'll take home a nice bonus, too.

The NBA creates a "players' pool" each season that's split among the teams that make the playoffs and finals, and the National Basketball Players Association helps decide how it's divvied up. This time, the pool is about $22 million, an NBPA representative confirmed to CNBC Make It.

Using data from sports website SB Nation, we crunched the numbers to provide our best estimate of how much this year's champs could get, since the NBPA declined to share those details.

Last season, when the pool was $20 million, the winning team took home around $3.3 million, which broke down to about $220,000 per player for a 15-person roster. So using that logic, and assuming the winners' share grows by 10%, in line with the pool's overall increase, the winners this year could take home around $3.6 million, or $240,000 per player.