Here are 15 top jobs for a healthy work-life balance in the UK, according to Glassdoor

In today's workforce, every individual is on the hunt for the ideal role that ticks off all their wants and needs. Some may prioritize money over location, or substance over a work environment, yet one of the crucial qualities that many workers crave is a healthy work-life balance.

Achieving this equilibrium between work and leisure can see employees — and therefore their companies — reap many rewards, including greater productivity levels and time-management. Yet, while this subject of balance remains an important issue for many, it isn't always the easiest to find.

Research by ADP last year, for example, showed that over 70 percent of British workers aimed to keep their professional and personal lives separate, yet 3 in 10 of those surveyed didn't think they currently had a good work-life balance. Meantime, a Glassdoor poll recently showed that 40% of British staff would opt for reduced working hours, over an assigned lunch break.

Finding a job which won't see you working overtime or glued to your emails isn't always easy. But to promote a few ideas, Glassdoor has collated the top 15 job titles that it claims offer the best work-life balance, with manager and assistant-style roles making a frequent appearance in the U.K. rankings.

The recruitment site also displays staff comments and the overall average rating that each company has been scored for work-life balance. The scores are based on employee experience so that prospective employees might get a true taste for what working for a certain company is like.

"Despite very few jobs in the UK being advertised explicitly as 'flexible', many of the jobs in our ranking can be found in a wide range of industries, which goes to show that there is potential to keep a reasonable limit on working hours with all sorts of different employers," said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst, in a statement issued Friday.

Earlier this month, Glassdoor listed several companies that were receiving high work-life balance ratings in the U.K., including American Express, Monzo Bank, and Immediate Media company.