Health and Wellness

Here are 15 top jobs for a healthy work-life balance in the UK, according to Glassdoor

Betsie Van Der Meer | DigitalVision | Getty Images

In today's workforce, every individual is on the hunt for the ideal role that ticks off all their wants and needs. Some may prioritize money over location, or substance over a work environment, yet one of the crucial qualities that many workers crave is a healthy work-life balance.

Achieving this equilibrium between work and leisure can see employees — and therefore their companies — reap many rewards, including greater productivity levels and time-management. Yet, while this subject of balance remains an important issue for many, it isn't always the easiest to find.

Research by ADP last year, for example, showed that over 70 percent of British workers aimed to keep their professional and personal lives separate, yet 3 in 10 of those surveyed didn't think they currently had a good work-life balance. Meantime, a Glassdoor poll recently showed that 40% of British staff would opt for reduced working hours, over an assigned lunch break.

Finding a job which won't see you working overtime or glued to your emails isn't always easy. But to promote a few ideas, Glassdoor has collated the top 15 job titles that it claims offer the best work-life balance, with manager and assistant-style roles making a frequent appearance in the U.K. rankings.

The recruitment site also displays staff comments and the overall average rating that each company has been scored for work-life balance. The scores are based on employee experience so that prospective employees might get a true taste for what working for a certain company is like.

"Despite very few jobs in the UK being advertised explicitly as 'flexible', many of the jobs in our ranking can be found in a wide range of industries, which goes to show that there is potential to keep a reasonable limit on working hours with all sorts of different employers," said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst, in a statement issued Friday.

Earlier this month, Glassdoor listed several companies that were receiving high work-life balance ratings in the U.K., including American Express, Monzo Bank, and Immediate Media company.

To gather the results, Glassdoor examined work-life balance ratings shared on the recruitment platform by U.K.-based workers, which were posted during the course of 2018. When asked about work-life balance, employees are asked to rate this on a scale of up to 5 — with 1 being very dissatisfied, and 5 being very satisfied.

For job titles to be considered, each position had to have had at least 30 ratings by British employees on work-life balance, during the mentioned time-frame. The survey also took into consideration any jobs which had similar titles, however any intern or C-Suite level positions were omitted.

Here are the 15 "best jobs for work-life balance" in the U.K:

15. HR Business Partner

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: £49,000

14. Product Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: £52,500

13. Executive Assistant

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: £37,000

12. Operations Analyst

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: £30,000

11. Recruiting Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: £40,000

10. Audit Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.2
Median Base Salary: £52,000

9. Web Developer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.2
Median Base Salary: £31,000

8. Copywriter

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.2
Median Base Salary: £29,000

7. Recruiter

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.3
Median Base Salary: £25,000

6. Data Scientist

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.4
Median Base Salary: £46,000

5. Engagement Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.4
Median Base Salary: £48,000

4. Marketing Assistant

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.4
Median Base Salary: £20,000

3. Customer Success Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.5
Median Base Salary: £40,000

2. Research Fellow

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.6
Median Base Salary: £34,000

1. Sales Development Representative

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.6
Median Base Salary: £27,000

