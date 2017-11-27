Fed up of being burned out? Here's 9 ways to save your career — and your health

Every worker can have an off day, but when employees lose their ability to engage, the warning signs of occupational burnout can often arise.

According to Tim Cole, the CEO and founder of consulting firm The Compass Alliance, there are four stages of burnout, which he dubs "the burn-out cycle."

Stage one: Loss of purpose (No longer embracing the job role)

Loss of purpose (No longer embracing the job role) Stage two: Loss of direction (Occupation no longer makes sense)

Loss of direction (Occupation no longer makes sense) Stage three: Full loss of engagement (No longer wants to work in that role)

Full loss of engagement (No longer wants to work in that role) Stage four: Full burnout (As Cole puts it: "the career equivalent of the walking zombie")

Stress in the workplace is far from unheard of. In a recent study, the U.S. National Safety Council discovered that 97 percent of Americans surveyed admitted that they had at least one of nine leading risk factors linked to fatigue, including working unusual hours, dealing with long commutes, and working over 50 hours a week.

In fact, 44 percent admitted to having trouble focusing at work, while over half felt less productive; highlighting that fatigued employees could not only make errors at work, but put themselves and others at risk too.

"The challenge for most is not in surviving their job – it's in establishing a balance emotionally, spiritually, physically, and mentally in their life," Cole told CNBC over email.