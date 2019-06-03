Goldman Sachs HR exec: Showing 'authentic' emotion in your interview can help you land the job

Financial services companies have a reputation for being competitive, often challenging work environments. But Goldman Sachs wants candidates who are in touch with the emotions.

Head of Human Capital Management Dane Holmes says that showing genuine emotion and honesty in your interview with the bank can actually improve your chances of being hired. "When we are going to put you in a demanding, high-expectation job, it's better the more that we understand you, what motivates you, what drives you," Holmes tells CNBC Make It.

He says candidates have even cried when they were talking about struggles they overcame and experiences that touched them personally. Rather than discounting them for being emotional, he says he and other Goldman recruiters developed a deeper respect for those willing to discuss deeply personal experiences.

Holmes says being upfront about your shortcomings as well as your successes gives your interviewer a wider sense of who you are. Admitting how you bounced back from failure shows your grit and ability to learn from your mistakes.

"Failure is a big part of getting to understand how someone operates and what motivates them," Holmes says. "Everybody fails. Everybody has their setback — acknowledge it."

Goldman Sachs' hiring process is a rigorous and extensive evaluation of a candidate's entire resume, not just their grades or work experience. The interview process examines a candidate's behavioral skills, judgment and character in addition to their professional qualifications.

"The whole real point is, 'Can you be an honest person? Can you be a transparent, authentic person?'" Holmes says.

Holmes says demonstrating your passion and work ethic to your interviewer will also go a long way to winning the job.

"As long as emotion is authentic and direct, and it's not messing with your perspective or your decision-making, it's generally a good thing," says Holmes.

