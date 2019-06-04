11 of America's richest self-made women are under age 40, according to Forbes

Forbes released its annual list of America's richest self-made women on Tuesday. Among the 80 members with a net worth of at least $225 million, 11 are under the age of 40: four are in their 20s and seven are in their 30s.
In 2017, just three women under the age of 40 made Forbes' list, though it only included 60 members. Today, "More women are creating new businesses and amassing fortunes than ever before," Forbes reports. "As a result, Forbes has expanded our ranking of the nation's wealthiest self-made women to 80 ceiling crashers, one-third more than a year ago."
The top-ranked self-made woman also happens to be the youngest: 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest self-made billionaire ever. Her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, is worth an estimated $900 million and projected to rake in $1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022.
When Forbes named her the youngest billionaire in history, critics took issue with the description of Jenner as self-made because she was born into wealth and fame. Forbes defines self-made as "anyone who did not inherit his or her fortune." You can find more details about Forbes' methodology and criteria here.
Rihanna, America's richest female musician, made the list for the first time. The 31-year-old Grammy winner has earned the bulk of her wealth from her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which generated about $570 million in sales last year.
Though she's worth an estimated $600 million, Rihanna doesn't plan on slowing down. "I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working," the music icon told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in a 2019 interview.
Here's the full list of America's richest self-made women under age 40, listed from highest to lowest net worth.
Makeup mogul, founder of Kylie Cosmetics
Age: 21
Net worth: $1 billion
Makeup artist and beauty blogger, co-founder of Huda Beauty
Age: 35
Net worth: $610 million
Musician, founder of cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty
Age: 31
Net worth: $600 million
Musician, co-founder of activewear brand Ivy Park
Age: 37
Net worth: $400 million
Founder and CEO of online personal styling service Stitch Fix
Age: 36
Net worth: $380 million
Musician, 10-time Grammy winner
Age: 29
Net worth: $360 million
Co-founder and CTO of streaming platform Confluent
Age: 34
Net worth: $360 million
Founder of cosmetics company KKW Beauty
Age: 38
Net worth: $360 million
Founder and CEO of dating app Bumble
Age: 29
Net worth: $290 million
Founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics, a vegan cosmetics brand
Age: 29
Net worth: $275 million
Athlete, founder of Serena Ventures, which focuses on investing in companies founded by women and minorities
Age: 37
Net worth: $225 million
