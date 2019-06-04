11 of America's richest self-made women are under age 40, according to Forbes

Forbes released its annual list of America's richest self-made women on Tuesday. Among the 80 members with a net worth of at least $225 million, 11 are under the age of 40: four are in their 20s and seven are in their 30s.

In 2017, just three women under the age of 40 made Forbes' list, though it only included 60 members. Today, "More women are creating new businesses and amassing fortunes than ever before," Forbes reports. "As a result, Forbes has expanded our ranking of the nation's wealthiest self-made women to 80 ceiling crashers, one-third more than a year ago."

The top-ranked self-made woman also happens to be the youngest: 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest self-made billionaire ever. Her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, is worth an estimated $900 million and projected to rake in $1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022.

When Forbes named her the youngest billionaire in history, critics took issue with the description of Jenner as self-made because she was born into wealth and fame. Forbes defines self-made as "anyone who did not inherit his or her fortune." You can find more details about Forbes' methodology and criteria here.

Rihanna, America's richest female musician, made the list for the first time. The 31-year-old Grammy winner has earned the bulk of her wealth from her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which generated about $570 million in sales last year.

Though she's worth an estimated $600 million, Rihanna doesn't plan on slowing down. "I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working," the music icon told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in a 2019 interview.

Here's the full list of America's richest self-made women under age 40, listed from highest to lowest net worth.