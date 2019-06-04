Skip Navigation
11 of America's richest self-made women are under age 40, according to Forbes

Serena Williams
Julian Finney | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Forbes released its annual list of America's richest self-made women on Tuesday. Among the 80 members with a net worth of at least $225 million, 11 are under the age of 40: four are in their 20s and seven are in their 30s.

In 2017, just three women under the age of 40 made Forbes' list, though it only included 60 members. Today, "More women are creating new businesses and amassing fortunes than ever before," Forbes reports. "As a result, Forbes has expanded our ranking of the nation's wealthiest self-made women to 80 ceiling crashers, one-third more than a year ago."

The top-ranked self-made woman also happens to be the youngest: 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest self-made billionaire ever. Her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, is worth an estimated $900 million and projected to rake in $1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022.

When Forbes named her the youngest billionaire in history, critics took issue with the description of Jenner as self-made because she was born into wealth and fame. Forbes defines self-made as "anyone who did not inherit his or her fortune." You can find more details about Forbes' methodology and criteria here.

Rihanna, America's richest female musician, made the list for the first time. The 31-year-old Grammy winner has earned the bulk of her wealth from her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which generated about $570 million in sales last year.

Though she's worth an estimated $600 million, Rihanna doesn't plan on slowing down. "I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working," the music icon told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in a 2019 interview.

Here's the full list of America's richest self-made women under age 40, listed from highest to lowest net worth.

Kylie Jenner

Makeup mogul, founder of Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City.
Gilbert Carrasquillo | Getty Images

Age: 21
Net worth: $1 billion

Huda Kattan

Makeup artist and beauty blogger, co-founder of Huda Beauty

Makeup artist Huda Kattan attends day 2 of POPSUGAR Play/Ground on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Cindy Ord | Getty Images

Age: 35
Net worth: $610 million

Rihanna

Musician, founder of cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty

Rihanna
Christopher Polk | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Age: 31
Net worth: $600 million

Beyoncé Knowles

Musician, co-founder of activewear brand Ivy Park

Beyoncé during The 59th GRAMMY Awards.
Christopher Polk | Getty Images

Age: 37
Net worth: $400 million

Katrina Lake

Founder and CEO of online personal styling service Stitch Fix

Katrina Lake, founder and chief executive officer of Stitch Fix Inc.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Age: 36
Net worth: $380 million

Taylor Swift

Musician, 10-time Grammy winner

Taylor Swift
Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Age: 29
Net worth: $360 million

Neha Narkhede

Co-founder and CTO of streaming platform Confluent

Neha Narkhede

Age: 34
Net worth: $360 million

Kim Kardashian West

Founder of cosmetics company KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian
Getty Images

Age: 38
Net worth: $360 million

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Founder and CEO of dating app Bumble

Founder and CEO of Bumble Whitney Wolfe
Vivien Killilea | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Age: 29
Net worth: $290 million

Karissa Bodnar

Founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics, a vegan cosmetics brand

Founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics, Karissa Bodnar
Astrid Stawiarz | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Age: 29
Net worth: $275 million

Serena Williams

Athlete, founder of Serena Ventures, which focuses on investing in companies founded by women and minorities

Serena Williams celebrates her semifinal win at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships
 Nigel French - PA Images| Getty Images

Age: 37
Net worth: $225 million

