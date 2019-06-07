Here's how much money the 2019 French Open women's champion will earn

In an unlikely French Open final, unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will face No. 8 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia. The match is set for Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Both women are vying for their first Grand Slam titles. And Vondrousova, 19, is looking to become the first teenager to win the French since Iva Majoli did so in 1997.

Prize money is also on the line: A record €2.3 million (about $2.6 million) is up for grabs. That's about a 5% jump from what last year's winner took home. The runner-up will earn €1.18 million (about $1.3 million).

Since the start of tennis' professional era in 1968, the prize money at the French Open has not only skyrocketed, but women also achieved prize money parity in 2006. It was the third major tournament to offer equal pay, behind the U.S. Open, which did so in 1973, and the Australian Open, which did so in 2001. Wimbledon followed suit a year later, achieving pay parity in 2007.