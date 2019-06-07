Richard Branson wears 'the same pair of jeans every day'—here's how it could contribute to his success

Richard Branson doesn't need much closet space: His wardrobe consists of a couple pairs of jeans and a few white shirts.

"I just wear the same pair of jeans every day," the billionaire entrepreneur told Page Six, no matter the occasion: "Whatever I'm doing, whether it's a speech, whether it's going to see the Queen, you know, whatever it is."

It simplifies his life, especially when he's traveling, he added: "I don't have to pack very much."

Branson isn't the only highly successful individual who maintains a minimalist closet: Mark Zuckerberg, John Paul DeJoria and Barack Obama are among the notable people who routinely wear the same thing.

By sticking to a kind of uniform, they're avoiding a phenomenon known as decision fatigue, which describes the way choices become harder and harder as a day goes on and your finite store of energy gets depleted.