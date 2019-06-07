Richard Branson wears 'the same pair of jeans every day'—here's how it could contribute to his success

Richard Branson doesn't need much closet space: His wardrobe consists of a couple pairs of jeans and a few white shirts.
"I just wear the same pair of jeans every day," the billionaire entrepreneur told Page Six, no matter the occasion: "Whatever I'm doing, whether it's a speech, whether it's going to see the Queen, you know, whatever it is."
It simplifies his life, especially when he's traveling, he added: "I don't have to pack very much."
Branson isn't the only highly successful individual who maintains a minimalist closet: Mark Zuckerberg, John Paul DeJoria and Barack Obama are among the notable people who routinely wear the same thing.
By sticking to a kind of uniform, they're avoiding a phenomenon known as decision fatigue, which describes the way choices become harder and harder as a day goes on and your finite store of energy gets depleted.
As Zuckerberg, who often wears his signature gray T-shirt, said during a public Q&A session in 2014, "I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community. ... I feel like I'm not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life."
And then there's President Barack Obama and his suits. "You'll see I wear only gray or blue suits," he told Vanity Fair in 2012. "I'm trying to pare down decisions. I don't want to make decisions about what I'm eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make.
"You need to focus your decision-making energy. You need to routinize yourself. You can't be going through the day distracted by trivia."
Anyone can use this wardrobe trick to eliminate decisions and free up mental space. Take Matilda Kahl, a creative manager at Sony Music, who wore the same white shirt and black pants combo to work for four years.
"I did it because I realized how much time and energy I could save during my work days by just taking out the clothing aspect," Kahl told CNBC Make It in a 2016 interview.
"Even small changes can make a huge difference," she wrote in Harper's BAZAAR. "The simple choice of wearing a work uniform has saved me countless wasted hours thinking, 'what the hell am I going to wear today?' And in fact, these black trousers and white blouses have become an important daily reminder that frankly, I'm in control."
