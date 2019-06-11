The salary you need to earn to be able to afford a home in 15 major US cities

In Columbus, Ohio, you could afford to buy a home on a salary of less than $30,000. But in New York City, you'll need to make more than six figures.

That's according to new data from home co-investment company Unison, which calculated the income needed to become a homeowner in various locations across the country as part of its 2019 Home Affordability Report.

To determine the necessary salary, Unison looked at median property values in each area, then calculated approximate monthly costs for a 20% down payment. For the purpose of the study, Unison assumed a 4.54% interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, property taxes of 1.25% per year and home insurance cost of 0.4% per year on the value of the home.

The resulting salaries presume homeowners aren't spending more than the recommended 30% of their income on housing.

In expensive cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, it can take 40 years or more to save up a 20% down payment if you're saving 5% of your gross income each year. That's due in part to the fact that homes are getting more expensive: "Median home values increased 6% nationwide from 2017 to 2018," Unison finds.

Plus, "monthly payments have increased twice as much as incomes," the report says.

Below, take a closer look at what you'd need to earn annually to afford to purchase a home in 15 major U.S. cities, ranked from smallest to largest required salary.