This Father's Day, thank your dad for all the times he helped with your homework—it's worth thousands a year

Dads spend over 50 hours a week on household chores, and if they got paid for their labor, the job they would earn the most for is helping out with their children's homework.

Fathers spend about 10 hours a week helping with homework, according to the annual Father's Day Index calculated by Insure.com. The report estimates that if helping out with homework were a paid position, dads would earn $10,950 annually for doing this everyday task. That shakes out to an hourly wage of about $27, which is pretty solid for helping their kids sound out words and brush up on their multiplication tables.

Dads' total contributions to the family chores are generally worth about $26,977 a year, according to Insure. Yet the reality is that fatherhood is an unpaid position. So while Insure calculates dads' salary based on Bureau of Labor Statistics compensation data for the most reasonable job titles for the many duties that dads perform, they're not actually earning anything for the hours they devote to their families.

But, unsurprisingly, dads' earning potential from household tasks is dwarfed by moms. Mothers would earn $71,297 a year for the 148 hours a week of work they put into the household, Insure said in its annual Mother's Day Index.

Overall, Insure found that dads regularly complete about 13 different household tasks, from barbecuing to managing the family finances to pest control — which includes "relocating bugs, swatting flies and trapping mice," according to Indeed.

The last chore, pest control, is actually the task that increased in value the most from last year, the report finds. The earnings for a pest removal worker increased 17.5% over the past year, but unfortunately for dads, it's the task they spend the least amount of time doing. And who can blame them? Even Insure's estimated four hours a week sounds intense.

Here's a look at all the tasks fathers perform and the market value of each: