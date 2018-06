ABC "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary might not have become a millionaire if his dad hadn't offered him a key piece of business advice. "I wanted to become a photographer when I was young," he tells CNBC Make It. "My dad told me, 'It's a very competitive space' and that 'maybe you should go learn how to run a business first.'"

His father posed the question: What are you willing to do in order to be what you want to be?

"I simply wasn't willing to take the risk of all the tasks and jobs required to support my dream of becoming a full-time photographer," O'Leary tells Business Insider.